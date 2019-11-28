Local Living: Santa Arrives at Edventure, plus, Holiday Light displays shine bright!

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The holiday lights are twinkling across the Midlands, here’s Crysty Vaughan with a look at some holiday happenings in ‘Local Living.’

Friday, November 29 Santa arrives at Edventure Children’s Museum in the holiday village.

The village opens at 10am Friday with st. nick’s arrival down the chimney.

Santa will be at the Village on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 3pm. For more information click here https://www.edventure.org/

Riverbanks Zoo’s annual’ ‘Lights Before Christmas’ is now open.

The event features a light display, visits with Santa, hot cocoa and more.

The ‘Lights Before Christmas’ runs on certain nights through December 30, 2019.

You are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

We have a link to ticket information here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas

On Friday , November 29- December 31 you can take a drive and see the Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park.

There will be more than 350 animated light displays.

The drive through display runs each night from 6pm to 10pm through December 31, 2019.

For more information click here https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-34

Fantasy of Lights takes place at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter and admission is free.

For more information you can check it out here: https://www.sumtersc.gov/event/fantasy-lights-0