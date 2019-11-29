Herbert Harrigan, Boston Pace Gamecocks to Victory

ST. THOMAS, U.S.V.I. – No. 5/6 South Carolina turned in a solid defensive performance and got big nights from their two Caribbean natives in a 68-53 win over Washington State in the second round of the Paradise Jam Reef Division Friday night. St. Thomas product Aliyah Boston narrowly missed a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Anguilla native Mikiah Herbert Harrigan poured in 20 points to lead the offense.

The Gamecock victory was built on defense, though, as South Carolina returned to its lock-down effort on that end of the court. Washington State scored just nine points each in the first and third quarters on combined 25.0 percent shooting. The Gamecocks also scored 23 points off 21 Cougar turnovers.

South Carolina’s offense started off the game on fire, and the Cougars offense closed it the same way. The Gamecocks used ball movement and attacking the rim to build a 16-point lead after the first quarter and were in front by 15 late in the second before a string of Washington State 3s closed the gap to 37-32 at halftime.

The Gamecocks took over in the third quarter, especially on the defensive end, allowing the Cougars just nine points in the period – the 14th single-digit quarter by an opponent this season. Meanwhile, all five Gamecock starters contributed to the 13-3 run that opened the second half. After South Carolina stretched out a 50-35 advantage just four minutes into the period, both teams went cold over the final six minutes of the third quarter, leaving the Gamecocks with a 51-41 lead heading into the fourth.

In the final period, the seniors dominated with Harris and Herbert Harrigan scoring the first nine points of the period while the defense held the Cougars scoreless over the first four minutes of the quarter to build a 60-41 lead that Washington State could not overcome.