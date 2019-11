WATCH: 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A HS Football Semifinal Action

COLUMBIA, S.C. –Upper and Lower State championships were up for grabs tonight, with four teams from the Midlands in the mix for a trip to the state championship.

Click the video above for highlights from Dutch Fork vs. Carolina Forest, Ridge View vs. Wren, Camden vs. Campbell, and Saluda vs. Abbeville.