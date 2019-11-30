WATCH: Ryan Hilinski and Donell Stanley share special moment after loss to Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Any loss is difficult, but losing the last game of a season carries extra weight with it. In college football, it signifies the last time the seniors on a team will play a game with teammates they’ve forged lifelong friendships with.

After South Carolina’s 38-3 loss to Clemson, true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski approached senior offensive lineman Donell Stanley. He offered an apology for not getting Stanley one final win as a Gamecock, and then said, “Thanks for everything.”

Here’s the video of that moment following an emotional loss.