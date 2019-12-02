Jake Bentley to transfer for final season

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Quarterback Jake Bentley announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will enter the transfer portal following graduation on Dec. 16th.

In the tweet Bentley writes, “This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make, leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult. I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators, and my teammates of this great school.”

Bentley was injured in the first game of the 2019 season and did not return.

In his career Bentley threw 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

He was 19-14 as a starter at USC.