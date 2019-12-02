Yarnbombers of Columbia weaving warmth to the less fortunate

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-A local group is weaving warmth, helping the less fortunate keep away the cold this winter by providing a unique free service.

A homeless man wearing one a piece from a public art project inspired Yarnbombers of Columbia to create the Giving Tree. They offer anyone in need to just walk up and take one of the free items.

“With scarves hats, gloves, everything is handmade,” Bohumila Augustinova, leader of Yarnbomber group said. “It’s inspired people so much that they bring store bought objects.”

It’s set up right in front of the Master General store on Main street and Taylor street. They use material from yarn bombs in West Columbia to create winter items for those in need,which this year included more than 290 colorful and unique scarves.

“There is such a need for people to help each other and this is such a simple way to do it,” Augustinova said. “It doesn’t have to cost you anything.”

The giving tree will be up from November until the end of February.

“We know that right now there are so many people out there that can not afford the basic needs so its easier for them to pick up a scarf,” Augustinova said. “We’ve had people leaving children stuff behind.”

Organizers encourage people in the Midlands to make donations to help keep the giving tree full of items.