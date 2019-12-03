Local Living: You can check out a ‘Starry Night’ this month, plus, Angel Trees

Salvation Army Angel Trees now up in area locations for you to help make a child's Christmas wish come true

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The streets of Five Points will be decked in holiday cheer next week.

The annual holiday event, ‘A Starry Night’, is set to take place Friday, December 13th from 4 until 8.

It will feature holiday specials, visits with Santa and holiday treats.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are now up in area stores.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the project.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child’s name and buy a gift.

The trees will be up through December 8, 2019. For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/