Man accused of breaking into Columbia home turns himself in

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says a man charged with Burglary, First Degree Assault, and Grand larceny is behind bars after authorities say he turned himself in to police today, Tuesday December 3rd, 2019.

According to CPD, Jackie Lee Evans is accused of breaking into a home in the 16-hundred block of Hollywood Drive around 2AM October 20th. Authorities say while inside the home allegedly stealing electronics, police say the victim used pepper sprayed Evans in the face and when he returned home and found Evans inside forcing. Police say Evans then ran from the home.

Columbia Police say Evans is not a stranger to them. In fact, authorities say in a separate case Evans was charged with possession of stolen goods after authorities say electronics and jewelry were stolen out of a car along Harden Street.