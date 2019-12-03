Warm your heart on a cold day by giving

Tyler Ryan learns about the 2019 global Giving Tuesday event

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the last several years, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been a warm day – regardless of the actual temperature that Mother Nature delivers, but in the hearts of people across the Palmetto State, and the entire Country. Giving Tuesday, as it has become known, is a day long fund raiser for charities in the Midlands, the Palmetto State, and the Globe.

