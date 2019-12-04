CDC reports high levels of ‘Southern Flu’ activity

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The flu is on the rise in Southern states, including here in South Carolina.

The Centers for Disease (CDC) is reporting high levels of flu-like activity. In the centers’

latest nationwide update South Carolina, along with states like Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Georgia are the areas reporting high influenza-like activity in the country.

No reason was given for the reason of the higher number of cases in the south verses other areas of the country.

