List of 2019 top baby names released

(CNN) — Expect to hear a lot of ‘Charlottes’ and ‘Liams’ when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.

The most popular baby names of 2019 were just announced and they may surprise you. The website, babynames.com tallied the popular names on the lists of its millions of users.

Charlotte topped the list for girls….perhaps an ode to the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Amelia, Violet, Aria, and Aurora rounded out the top five, knocking out front-runners like Emma and Olivia.

Liam took the number one spot for boys. Oliver, Theodore, Declan and Henry brought back some old-school charm to trends for little fellas.