Local Living: Governor’s Mansion to shine bright in Open House, and Lighting up North Main

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Things will be looking “Merry and Bright” at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion next week.

Governor Henry McMaster and the First Lady will host the annual Christmas Open House on Monday, December 9, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Governor’s Mansion.

The event is free and does not require reservations.

According to a release, the First Family asks that open house guests consider bringing canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. The donations will be accepted at the entrance to the Governor’s Mansion.

Regular docent-guided Christmas tours will be on Tuesday-Thursday mornings, December 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 10:00, 10:30, and 11:00. They are also free of charge, but are by reservation only. Anyone interested in scheduling a tour should call Nancy Bunch at (803) 737-171

North Main Street will soon get into the Holiday spirit.

Light up NOMA is Thursday, December 5 from 6pm -9pm.

Area merchants will open their doors offering special deals, a cookie crawl, and performances by area students.

The tree lighting will take place at 7pm at the intersection of Confederate and Main street. For more information on the holiday event just click here http://nomacolumbia.com/