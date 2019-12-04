South Carolina author Jo-Ann “Jody” Bierer Wilhelm stops by Good Morning Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) South Carolina author Jo-Ann “Jody” Bierer Wilhelm stopped by Good Morning Columbia to discuss her book Where’s Stephanie? A Story of Love, Faith, and Courage.

The novel revolves around Jody placing clues in Social Services files in the hopes her granddaughter- who was placed for adoption- will follow those clues and find her.

Her screenplay, Where’s Stephanie: The Ultimate Gift has won 15 awards at various U.S. Film Festivals during this past year.

