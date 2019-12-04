Two teenagers arrested for bringing a stolen, loaded pistol on campus at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Deputies arrested two teenagers Wednesday, for bringing a loaded weapon on campus at Columbia High School.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest Wednesday night.

The students were initially reported as having skipped school earlier in the day, and that they may have a stolen weapon.

Later in the day the students were searched. One of the teens confessed to having provided the pistol to a classmate.

A school resource officer found the loaded firearm with an extended magazine in that classmate’s book bag.

The unidentified 15 and 17 year old each face charges of possession of a stolen weapon, unlawful carrying of a pistol and carrying a weapon on school campus.