All lanes back open after overnight DUI collision on South Lake Drive
Overnight DUI collision closes South Lake Drive near Gibson Road
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say South Lake Drive near Gibson Road is back open after an overnight DUI collision.
Authorities haven’t confirmed if there are any injuries, but they say at least one power pole has been damaged.
According to officials, they’re detouring traffic on Railroad Avenue and Parker Street, while Dominion Energy works to restore power.
Authorities say pay attention to the officers as they are directing traffic.
Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.