Headstart teacher accused of unlawful conduct towards child on two occasions

Sumter, SC (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department announced the arrest of 67 year old Gladys Ricks a headstart instructor after she was accused of unlawful conduct toward a child. According to officials, the incidents are alleged to have taken place on two separate occasions, with two different three year old boys in her classroom.

Sumter police say one of the incidents took place in October, the second in November both incidents police say were captured on a personal cell phone showing Ricks “having personal contact with the boys”.

Sumter Police tell ABC Columbia news, a former employee of the Rubye J. Johnson Head Start on Lafayette Drive filed a police report Wednesday resulting in Ricks arrest. While authorities say none of the boys were injured, the head start facility says they have a “zero tolerance” policy for corporal punishment or any other physical contact with students.

Due to the age of the victims, and the ongoing investigation, Sumter Police say they will not be releasing the the video which includes images of the two young boys.

Ricks is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

