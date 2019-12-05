Hima Dalal from Vital Energy discusses the effects of energy drinks on health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Hima Dalal from Vital Energy Wellness and Rehab Center stopped by Good Morning Columbia to discuss the effects of energy drinks versus integrative rehab.

She says energy drinks can be harmful in the long run with negative side effects including headaches, sleep disturbances and mood swings.

According to Dalal, using proper physical therapy to increase your strength and endurance is much safer than quick energy drink shots.