Local women’s bowling league celebrates member’s 90th birthday

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — Imagine being nine decades old, and still able to bowl twice a week. Jo Barnes is a member of the ‘Thursday Belles’ bowling league, and still going strong at 90. To honor such a momentous birthday, the Belles celebrated Barnes in style.

“I just enjoy just getting out and throwing that ball and seeing how many pins I can knock down,” said Barnes.

It’s quite at JC’s Lexington Bowl, until the Thursday Belles show up. The women in the league range in age from their forties to 95.

“90 and still bowling? That’s awesome,” said Belles member Liz Smith.

For those in the league, it’s not just about bowling. It’s about something else.

“It’s family. They become family just like her children and her grandchildren. It’s an extended family,” said Julia Davis, Barnes’ daughter.

Barnes turns 90 next week, and when a member of your bowling family turns 90–you celebrate.

“I hope when I’m 90 that I can still bowl, or get up and do the things that she does,” said Smith.

“For momma to have the support, and the friendship that she has, it means a lot,” said Davis.

“It means a lot to me. I live by myself, and I get out and come over here and I just have a good time and have real good friends here. And we really enjoy each other,” said Barnes. “Means a lot to me, I love every one of them. They’re all special to me.”

Barnes is not alone in her ninth decade. Fellow Belle Louise Brown turned 95 this past June.

Apparently, bowling has no age limit, especially when you add in a little extra fun.

“They get a little risky once in awhile, they play a little poker bowling poker,” said Davis. “It has been tremendous help having these people around her and just showing her love.”

“Someone I look up to, I hope to be like. She is someone that we all should look up to,” said Smith.

For Jo, it’s not about the strikes and the spares. It’s about the Belles.

“It means a lot to me. It gives me something to live for,” said Barnes.