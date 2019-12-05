Orangeburg deputies arrest three on weapons charges during safety checkpoint

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) —Sheriff Leroy Ravenell tells ABC Columbia three Orangeburg County men have been arrested, all facing weapons charges after deputies say they attempted to avoid a safety checkpoint Wednesday.

According to officials, 19 year old Clyde Mock II, 20 year old Chase Savell, and 18 year old Justin Sanders, 18, all of Eutawville, we approaching the checkpoint line along Moncks Corner Road and started backing up before Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Narcotics Divison and Special Ops who were conducting the checkpoint were able to chase and stop them. After searching the vehicle deputies say they found three guns, a .30-30 rifle, a stolen handgun and a sawed off shot gun along with ammunition for the shotgun and as well as a bag of jewelry.

Ravenell says one of the three suspects is not a stranger to law enforcement. In fact, Ravenell tells ABC Columbia news, Mock was charged earlier this year for a shooting after deputies say he opened fire on several people in a golf cart in the Eutawville area. He plead guilty in October to first-degree assault and battery after originally being charged with attempted murder.

Ravenell says this seizure of guns is only the beginning of work to get guns out of the wrong hands.Including the AK-47 and pistol from a week ago, Ravenell says they have been able to seize six guns in approximately a week.

“We’re not tolerating these random shootings, and we’re going back out to take more off the streets.”