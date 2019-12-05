Protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The online shopping season is in full swing for the holidays. This means there are more packages being left on door steps and front porches. It’s also presents a crime of opportunity for would be thieves.

Wednesday is National Package Protection Day, and the Columbia Police Department wants to help you keep your valuables safe. CPD has released a list of tips to prevent those presents from being poached.

Here are just a few ways you can protect your purchases.

Sign up for delivery alerts so you know when your package has arrived.

Request for your package be placed in a secure location.

Choose packaging that will conceal the contents of your package.

Try to pick up packages quickly after they arrive or ask a neighbor to grab it for you.

Have security cameras installed to deter porch pirates.