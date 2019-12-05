“Why not us?” Saluda back in state championship after 50-year wait

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — It only took the Saluda Tigers about 50 years to get back to a football state championship.

Saluda will face Barnwell Friday night for the 2A State Title at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, which holds 11,000 people, nearly three times the population of Saluda.

“Why not us,” said head coach Stewart Young this week. “I told them when I got the job, if the teams an hour down the road can do it, we can do it.”

The Tigers are the biggest underdogs left in the high school playoffs, upsetting Abbeville last week in the Upper State Final, a win that sent Saluda to its first state title game since 1963.

The game is so big, Saluda High is letting kids out at 1 p.m. Friday to make the hour trek to watch the Tigers play in Columbia.

“We finally have a chance to get to the state championship, and now we have one more goal to get through,” said Young.

Saluda and Barnwell will kick off Friday at 5 p.m.