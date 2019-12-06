98 Ventures expansion to bring 150 jobs to Greenville County

Greenville Co, SC (WOLO) — An executive management services company is getting ready for an expansion that is expected to bring 150 new jobs to South Carolina by the beginning of 2020.

98 Ventures made the announcement Thursday, saying they intend to make a significant investment with a more than $600 thousand dollar building renovation in the Poe West development located in the Village of West Greenville by January of 2020. A move the company say will allow them room for continued growth.

98 Venture, which supports three Greenville based logistics organizations, specializes in human resources; accounting; risk management; communications; application development; information technology; recruiting; legal; data analysis; operations support; and training and development.

The President of 98 Ventures , Scott Moore released a statement concerning the expansions saying,

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the entire 98 Ventures family, and we look forward to our continued growth as well as providing the very best for our partners, clients and team members. I am confident that our relocation to Poe West will propel our team to new heights, as well as set us up for great success moving forward. We are honored to play a critical role in the revitalization of the West Village and are ecstatic to begin work in our new space.”

