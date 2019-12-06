Columbia Art Center celebrates holidays around the world

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — With the holidays quickly approaching, the Columbia Art Center wanted to share how cultures across the world celebrate this time of year.

As part of the Art Center’s ‘World Creativity Series’, guests were offered a tour of different holidays like spinning a Dreidel, painting a Diwali cup and hearing a Kenyan Christmas story.

Thursday night’s event was part of an on going ‘World Creativity Series’ highlighting unique traditions from around the world.