Duke Energy Foundation donates 10k grant to United Way of Kershaw

Rochelle Dean,

Image: The United Way of Kershaw

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) —  Thursday, The Duke Energy Foundation gave the United Way of Kershaw County a huge donation. The energy company presented the United Way of Kershaw with a check for $10,000 dollars.

Organizers say the funds from this grant will go towards a Mobile Nutrition Center that will be used to buy fresh produce, meats and a variety of other healthy food that will then be given out to low income families in need that are living in under served areas of Kershaw County.

 

Categories: Kershaw, Local News

