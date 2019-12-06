Duke Energy Foundation donates 10k grant to United Way of Kershaw

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — Thursday, The Duke Energy Foundation gave the United Way of Kershaw County a huge donation. The energy company presented the United Way of Kershaw with a check for $10,000 dollars.

Organizers say the funds from this grant will go towards a Mobile Nutrition Center that will be used to buy fresh produce, meats and a variety of other healthy food that will then be given out to low income families in need that are living in under served areas of Kershaw County.