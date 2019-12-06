Hardeeville man sentenced to 18 years for 2016 shooting death

Hardeeville, SC (WOLO) —- A 22-year-old Hardeeville man found guilty of manslaughter after the 2016 shooting death of a Jasper County resident is sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Kelly Lamont Anderson pleaded guilty Friday to Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of 43 year old Kenyatta Austin, who was found dead inside a Stiney Road mobile home.

According to prosecutors working the case, investigators were called to the home around 7:45 on the morning of September 15, 2016, after a neighbor found Austin’s front door open. Arriving officers say they found Austin lying face down in between two couches with a single gunshot wound to his head. Anderson’s cell phone was found inside the mobile home and Anderson was later arrested at a nearby motel.

Dustin Whetsel from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released a statement concerning the case saying,