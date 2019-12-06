Probe Gets Close to Sun

The Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 and is on its 4th orbit of the Sun, where it came within 4 million miles of the surface of the sun – closer than any other space probe. According to earthsky.org, the two questions the Probe is trying answer are:

First, defying all logic, why does the sun’s outer atmosphere – or corona – become much, much hotter the farther it stretches from the sun’s surface? Second, what accelerates the solar wind – a supersonic stream of protons, electrons and other particles – emanating from the corona and permeating the entire solar system?

Here’s the full article.