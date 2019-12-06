Student hit, killed by vehicle in front of middle school





By Glenn Counts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – A child was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in southeast Charlotte, according to police.

The collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Rama Road near Cabotwood Lane in front of McClintock Middle School. The child, who was a student at the school, died at Atrium Health-CMC, authorities said.

“Our principal said we had to get our parents to come pick us up, because it was bad. But then she just told me he died,” classmate Jazale Walker said. “He didn’t make it, and I started crying.”

There was a basketball game happening at the school at the time but it’s unclear whether the student was coming from or heading to the school.

The wife of the driver said her husband was very upset, and that the boy darted out in front of the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital because his blood pressure spiked.

The road was completely blocked off during the investigation.

The student’s name has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation and no word if any charges will be filed.

The school sent the following message to parents on Friday morning:

“Good morning McClintock families. I want to inform you that counselors will be available at our school today for any student who needs to speak with someone about the tragic loss of a student. We understand some students handle and process grief in various ways. Please be observant of any changes in behavior and feel free to seek assistance if needed. We will have counselors available as long as needed. Thank you for your support of McClintock Middle school.”