The body of an unidentified man found in E. Orangeburg County

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are still at the beginning stages of their investigation, but confirm to ABC Columbia News that around 10:30 Friday morning bridge maintenance workers called 911 after discovering a dead body.

Officials say the remains were located about a mile west of the Five Chop Road and highway 176 near Santee.

Authorities say they are still trying to determine the identity of the deceased and find out how he died. The Orangeburg County Coroner is scheduled to do an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for up dates.