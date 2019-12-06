The unemployment rate has fallen matching a 50 year low

(CNN) —The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5% percent, matching a 50-year low that was set in September.

The U.S. economy added 266-thousand jobs in November, including the 50-thousand General motors employees who returned to work after a six week long strike.

Officials say strong gains were made in the health sector, in leisure and hospitality, while retail and construction jobs rose slightly. Workers also boosted their incomes with an average raise of 3.1% percent over the past year.