WATCH: Saluda Football celebrates first state title since 1963

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — For the first time in 46 years, the Saluda Tigers are state champions. They defeated Barnwell 39-14 in the SCHSL 2A State Championship to claim their first state trophy since 1963.

Embracing an underdog mentality all season long, the Tigers overcame a two-loss stretch during the regular season and hit their stride in the playoffs. They upset Abbeville in the semifinals last week, and completed their historic quest with a championship in Columbia.

Here’s what head coach Stewart Young, quarterback Noah Bell, wide receiver Dallan Wright, and defensive back Cade Gentry had to say after an emotional win in front of a packed house full of the Saluda faithful.