2 dead after head-on collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people are dead after a collision took place in Orangeburg County on Friday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north while a second vehicle was heading south on Highway 15.

Officials said the driver of the first vehicle tried to pass another car when it struck the vehicle traveling south head-on.

Both drivers died from injuries sustained in the wreck. They each wore a seat belt.

The drivers’ identities have not been released at this time.