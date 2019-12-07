Community center in jeopardy after discovering water damage, mold under building

by Andrew James

When the Race Path Community Center the non-profit had a positive outlook on expanding its reach in the neighborhood. The community center is led by the Phoenix Renaissance Inc. non-profit and acquired the new building from Horry County for $5 after the two previous buildings were damaged by water and mold.

However, now just as the non-profit has plans to expand after school and summer programs for the more than 40 kids they mentor, that same foe has returned from the ground up according to center leaders.

“The Lord blessed us with this nice building and taxpayer dollars went in it and we want to take care of it,” said Rev. William Gause the non-profit’s president.

Gause discovered the problem walking through the building and finding a spot in the flooring that was damp. His previous experience in the past two buildings led him to immediately get experts in to look underneath the building.

“We have a lot of dampness underneath the building that has come from groundwater that came up into the flooring,” said Gause.

That dampness has led to some mold as well, however, Gause says it’s not dangerous for the kids and staff because of where the mold is. He’s worried that if left unchecked, it could be the same results as the previous centers.

Race Path Center seeking donations (Andrew James/WPDE)

“If we have to lose this building it’s going to affect not only the staff but the community,” said Novien Gore who has a child in the after school program.

Gore’s kid has also been a part of the center before the new building and she sees first hand how it impacts kids and parents.

“I don’t have to second guess if my child is okay. I know that when she arrives here, she’s in good hands,” said Gore.

Now Gause is pleading for the community to lend a helping hand. He says the costs to seal and prevent more water damage could cost $20 to $25,000.

“We don’t have funding to do it,” Gause said.

Gause said the non-profit has maybe 10% of that cost, $2,400, that is set aside in reserve funds to pay for the repairs. Most of the money the center receives is grant or foundation funds that go directly into programs and equipment.

“It’s not me, it’s not my teacher, it’s the kids,” said Gause.

It’s also the community that benefits from the services of the center if you ask parents.

“It brought back a lot of hope. It brought back a lot of promise,” said Shay who has two kids in the after school program.

Gause is unsure what the timetable looks like for repairs since his organization does not have the money to cover costs. However, he is concerned about the fate of the center if no miracle can be made.

“After a while, we’re going to have to shut the doors because if it gets so far out in the hallway, we can’t doing anything about it,” said Gause.

You can donate directly to the center located at 1690 Race Path Street or Phoenix Renaissance Inc. at 286 Sunset Drive both in Myrtle Beach. The accepts donations. You can reach Rev. Gause at 843-283-3864 if you are interested in helping the center. Regardless of the news, the center still strives to continue its programs over the holiday season. This weekend the center plans to take all of the children to a local Wal-Mart to buy Christmas toys.