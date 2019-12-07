Congressman Clyburn encourages residents to enroll in ‘Affordable Care Act’ before deadline

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Congressman Jim Clyburn was in Columbia Friday to urge South Carolinians to enroll in health insurance.

Clyburn met with health care officials and local leaders to create a united push for residents to sign up for insurance through the ‘Affordable Care Act.’

The Congressman says although approximately 9 in 10 South Carolinians have enrolled – numbers are still down from last year. If you want to get in, you have to act soon, the enrollment deadline is Sunday December 15-th.

For more information coverage plans or how you can enroll you can click on the link provided here