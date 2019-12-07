First vaping related death reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported the state’s first vaping related death.

Officials say the death came out of the upstate where someone 65 years or older, who already had health conditions, died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified vitamin e acetate as a possible common factor among e-cig users who have fallen ill.

According to DHEC, South Carolina currently has 35 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung injury.

Meanwhile the CDC has confirmed that no single vaping product is to blame for the lung injury outbreak related to vaping, but the THC products are most commonly linked to hospitalizations.

So far, nearly 2,300 people have suffered lung injury related to vaping and at least 48 have died.

The CDC recommends staying away from all vaping products that contain THC.