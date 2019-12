Dabo Swinney Talks about the character of his team and College Football Playoff

Charlotte N.C. (WOLO)- Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney bragged on his team leaders in the post ACC Championship press conference. Sharing his thoughts on the character of his playmakers and the environment in the locker room. He also discussed the college football playoff selection implications with all of the conference championship games concluded. Leaving three undefeated teams in the nation.