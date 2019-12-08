Judge tosses out charges against 6 in SC mall shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina judge has tossed out attempted murder and other charges against six men accused of a shooting at the Greenwood Mall last year.

The judge halted the trial Thursday, saying prosecutors never proved any of the defendants had a gun, fired the weapon or intended to shoot the possible victim.

The man who authorities said was the target of the July 2018 shooting refused to cooperate with investigators and didn’t follow a court order to testify. Authorities also said the mall’s surveillance cameras didn’t cover the spot where the shooting took place.