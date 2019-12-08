Today is your last chance to join the Salvation Army and be an Angel

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —This is your last day to take part in a holiday tradition.

the Salvation Army angel trees are up in area locations, but only through the remainder of the day, Sunday December 8th, 2019.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas. Just stop by, choose a child, and buy a gift, it’s that simple.

Below is a list of area locations you can go to and be an angel to a Midlands child in need.

Columbiana Centre Mall on Harbison (In front of J-C Penny)

Walmart on Dutch Fork Rd

Lexington Starbucks locations

Cupcake Down South in the Vista

This year you can also be an angel by going online, we have you covered.

Click here to see the Amazon Wish List

To find out more about how you can be an angel for a child in need this holiday click here