Columbia Fire Department to heat up food truck regulations in 2020

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Starting next year food trucks conducting business within the capital city will be required to meet new guidelines set by the latest edition of the International Fire Code. According to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins,

“This initiative by our department will help ensure that all food vendors operating a food truck within the city will be safe while serving their customers,…“Many people love to visit food trucks to grab a quick bite during the work week or at weekend events. Our goal is to make sure that these vehicles have all the necessary equipment onboard to prevent or mitigate fires and other hazards.”

Columbia Fire officials say although mobile food trucks have become popular places to grab a quick bite to eat in many downtown locations, business districts and during events, officials say they also come with safety risks. According to CFD, recently they have seen an increase in the number of fire incidents and gas explosions that have them now taking a closer look at safety regulations and inspections.

in 2018, fire officials say the International Code Council came up with a specific fire code to review those safety concerns. Under the code, requirements include a wide range of fire safety features like suppression and safeguarding of liquefied gas and compressed natural gas systems.

Starting January 1, 2020 the Columbia Fire Marshal’s Office plans to start enforcing these new requirements throughout the state. Which means, any new or existing food preparation vehicles that have cooking equipment inside that produces smoke or grease-laden vapors will have to adhere to the new rules.