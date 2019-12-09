‘Wreaths Across America’ honors military members who paid ultimate sacrifice

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Monday Adjutant General Van McCarty honored the men and women who have put their lives on the line for our freedom during the holidays.

McCarty placed a wreath at the Veterans Memorial on State House grounds.

General McCarty says it’s important that those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice are remembered during the holidays.

December 8th through the 14th is Wreaths Across America week in South Carolina.

A similar ceremony will take place at Fort Jackson Saturday December 14th. For more information about the upcoming event you can click on the Wreaths Across America link provided here