Boeing whistle-blower expected to testify Wednesday
(CNN) — Congress may hear from the Boeing employee who raised concerns about the company’s 7-37 max program, this week.
Ed Pierson, who raised concerns to managers about mistakes and cutting corners with Boeing’s 7-37 max planes, is expected to testify before the house transportation committee as a whistle-blower Wednesday.
The planes have been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.
FAA Administrator Steven Dickson is also scheduled to testify at the Wednesday hearing.