Boeing whistle-blower expected to testify Wednesday

(CNN) — Congress may hear from the Boeing employee who raised concerns about the company’s 7-37 max program, this week.

Ed Pierson, who raised concerns to managers about mistakes and cutting corners with Boeing’s 7-37 max planes, is expected to testify before the house transportation committee as a whistle-blower Wednesday.

The planes have been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

FAA Administrator Steven Dickson is also scheduled to testify at the Wednesday hearing.