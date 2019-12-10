The Richland Library gets jazzy for the holiday

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— While many of you continue to get into the holiday spirit, the Richland Library Southeast location wants to get a little jazzy with it.

Tonight, December 10th from 6PM until 8PM the branch located at 7421 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 is ringing in the season with some tunes they hope will get you in the yuletide spirit.

Enjoy an evening of live performances by with local jazz vocalist and poet EboniRamm, accompanied by a full band and the swinging sounds of notable holiday jazz songs.

This event is free and open to the public.