Columbia police investigating shooting that left two injured

Columbia, SC ( WOLO)— The Columbia police Department is actively investigating a shooting they say took place in the 5700 block if Randall Avenue this evening.

According to authorities, an officer was patrolling the area when he heard gun shots and began circling the area to investigate. Officials tell ABC Columbia arou d the same time they received a shot spotter alert, giving them more information on a direct location.

Once police arrived on scene, offi ials say they found a male and female victim, both shot in the lower body.

The extent of their injuries is still unknown at this time and circumstances surrounding what led to the shooting is still being investigated.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.