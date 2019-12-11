Judge upholds Republican party decision for no presidential primary

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— A judge has upheld the South Carolina Republican Party’s decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary.

In the order released Wednesday Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote, the law does not give plaintiffs a legal right to a presidential preference primary, and the court will not substitute its own judgement for that of the General Assembly or the SCGOP.

Earlier this year, state Congressman Bob Ingles sued the party saying its decision deprives him and others of the ability to vote for a candidate of their choice.