DDSN hosts inaugural Holiday Market Square

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — For the first time, the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs hosted a holiday market to showcase locally made products by people with disabilities or special needs.

“Well it was just an idea to bring together folks that are working in the community under an entrepreneurial type of spirit. Where they’re out there making goods and services for the community at large, and we just wanted to showcase that,” said Mary Poole, State Director of DDSN.

About 15 vendors from organizations all across the state came to the Holiday Market Square on Thursday.

“From the Upstate, from right here in Columbia, just all our providers. Every county,” said Poole.

It’s not just about the homemade items, but also about spreading awareness for the groups that help those with disabilities or special needs.

“We want to showcase their talents. We have some of the best employees in the state. Our folks love their job, they show up to work. So we want to let employers know that we have a valuable resource for them,” said Poole.

“It’s important to show folks who may not have that much interaction with a person who may learn differently, or may have a different set of skills, to show them that we have great workers. The best workers you’re going to find,” said Michelle Shaffer, Executive Director of Max Abilities of York Co. Max Abilities runs the York Coffee Roastery.

“Amazing, great. Really has helped me to break out of my shell, so to speak,” said Nathaniel Keough, an employee with the roastery.

Even though a person may have a different set of skills, they’re still able and eager to work.

“To show that even if we’re different, we’re not entirely useless,” said Keough.

The Holiday Market Square will return next year, and they’re already working on making it bigger and better.