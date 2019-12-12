Pickens, Robinson named to coaches’ All-SEC Freshman Team

University of South Carolina football standouts Zacch Pickens and Jammie Robinson were named to the 2019 SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Pickens, a 6-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from Anderson, S.C., played in all 12 games, making 16 tackles for the Garnet & Black. A highly-recruited player who was slotted No. 9 overall by Rivals as a senior at T.L. Hanna, Pickens logged a season-high six tackles in the season opener against North Carolina.

Robinson, a 5-11, 200-pound defensive back from Leesburg, Ga., played in all 12 games making three starts. He ranked third on the team with 62 tackles, the most ever by a true freshman at South Carolina. He posted a career-high 15 tackles at Texas A&M, the most by a Gamecock freshman since 1994. He ranked fifth in the SEC among freshmen with 5.2 tackles per game, and tied for third among SEC freshmen with five passes defended.

Earlier this week, the coaches named Gamecocks’ defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw first-team All-SEC, while wide receiver Bryan Edwards was a second team selection.