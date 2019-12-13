Church volunteer gets 75 years for molesting boys as young as three

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — A former volunteer at a low country church was sentenced to 75 years in prison for molesting boys as young as three in a bathroom during a children’s program.

29 year old Jacop Hazlett was convicted on six charges related to four of the 15 children police have identified as victims of sexual abuse at Newspring Church in Charleston.

Hazlett claims an abusive upbringing and mental illness led him to his actions.