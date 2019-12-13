Richland Co. officials address Penny Tax audit

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County’s administrator addressed reports of an audit from the South Carolina Department of Revenue alleging

mis-spending of millions by the county’s penny program.

Leonardo Brown read a prepared statement saying he couldn’t comment too heavily on the audit since it’s part of ongoing litigation between the county and the department of revenue.

However, he says his team is reviewing information from the department of revenue about the program, saying they will be as open as they can with their citizens.

Brown says Paul Livingston, the chairman of the Richland County Council, will address the media with a more detailed statement at a later date.