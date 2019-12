Southwest Airlines reaches a deal with Boeing over loss revenue

(CNN) — Southwest Airlines has reached a deal with Boeing over lost revenue from the grounding of the 737 max planes.

The airline says it plans to share the $125 million dollar settlement with its employees.

Southwest is the largest operator of 737 max planes with 34 jets in its fleet. So, when two 737’s crashed and killed hundreds grounding the planes, it cost pilots a reported $100 million dollars in income.