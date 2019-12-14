CCU responds to ‘disturbing’ video involving student saying ‘extremely racist’ words

*NOTE: This story contains elements that some may find upsetting*

Officials at Coastal Carolina University said they’re looking into a “disturbing” video spreading across social media.

In the video, which was taken off campus, a student is shown mocking an interracial couple sitting at a bar.

At one point, the student says, “…Never seen anything more disgusting than an ‘Oreo’ couple.”

The video can be viewed below: