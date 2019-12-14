CCU responds to ‘disturbing’ video involving student saying ‘extremely racist’ words
by Matt Dillane
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — *NOTE: This story contains elements that some may find upsetting*
Officials at Coastal Carolina University said they’re looking into a “disturbing” video spreading across social media.
In the video, which was taken off campus, a student is shown mocking an interracial couple sitting at a bar.
At one point, the student says, “…Never seen anything more disgusting than an ‘Oreo’ couple.”
The video can be viewed below:
In response to the clip, on Friday, the university released a statement calling for the community to come together. That message read, in part:
“In the past 24 hours, Coastal Carolina University officials were made aware of a social media post that a student made on their personal social media account that showed disturbing language and conduct, including words that are extremely racist. The language and behavior displayed in the video is deeply harmful and contrary to the values and standards we expect of our students, faculty, staff, administration, and alumni. Campus leadership is taking appropriate action in response to this video being posted on social media, following up with students involved to determine appropriate steps, and providing support to members of our community.”
It is not known at this time if the student is still attending CCU.