Deputies looking for man who robbed Midlands thrift store at gunpoint

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Richland County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a thrift store at gun point on Friday.

The incident happened at the His House Ministries Thrift Shop River Drive at 2:00p.m.

The victim told deputies that a man entered the store and tried on a hat. When the clerk went to the register, the suspect pointed a gun, stole the money out of the register and ran out, the victim added.

Suspect is described as an African American man with a beard wearing a yellow vest with the letter P on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.